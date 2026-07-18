Shakira Hails Messi’s ‘Beyond Extraordinary’ Heroics After Argentina’s Comeback Win Over England

Pop queen Shakira turned cheerleader, passionately celebrating Lionel Messi and Argentina’s thrilling comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal in Atlanta.

The singer, through a social media post, praised Messi’s extraordinary performance and wrote, “What @leomessi is doing is beyond extraordinary! It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging times and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or by what others say.”

Shakira also credited Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, for being a source of strength and inspiration behind the Argentine legend’s continued success.” And I know that having a woman like @antonelaroccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!” she added. (ANI)

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