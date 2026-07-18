Entertainment

Shakira Hails Messi’s ‘Beyond Extraordinary’ Heroics After Argentina’s Comeback Win Over England

Shakira hails Lionel Messi after Argentina's World Cup semifinal win, praising his dedication and Antonela Roccuzzo's support.
Lionel Messi
Published on

Pop queen Shakira turned cheerleader, passionately celebrating Lionel Messi and Argentina’s thrilling comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal in Atlanta.

The singer, through a social media post, praised Messi’s extraordinary performance and wrote, “What @leomessi is doing is beyond extraordinary! It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging times and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or by what others say.”

Shakira also credited Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, for being a source of strength and inspiration behind the Argentine legend’s continued success.” And I know that having a woman like @antonelaroccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!” she added. (ANI)

Also Read: IMAX Digital vs IMAX 70mm: How India Will Experience Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Lionel Messi
Shakira
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com