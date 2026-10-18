FIFA Peace Prize faces calls for abolition after controversial Trump win

LONDON: Donald Trump could be the only winner of the FIFA Peace Prize, with football’s governing body facing demands to scrap the prize according to media reports.

According to a report in The Guardian, several council members are placing pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to abolish or depoliticize the award. FIFA’s football social responsibility committee is set to make a recommendation before the next council meeting in Doha on December 16.

At the start of the FIFA council meeting on Thursday, Infantino announced that the award had been handed to the social responsibility committee.

The decision to give Trump the prize was incredibly controversial, with several people noting that his actions were in contravention of the prize’s state aim “to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world.”

“A leader must care about the well-being of peoples, we want to unite peoples and Mr. President, you deserve this first prize for what you have accomplished and achieved. And you can always count on my support and that of the football community,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino had said after handing the award to Trump. Agencies

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