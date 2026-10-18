Uruguay to play Argentina after facing India in window

NEW DELHI: Uruguay will play three-time world champion Argentina in the November international window, renewing the historic Río de la Plata derby. Football federations of both countries confirmed the decision on Friday, with the match scheduled for November 13 in Buenos Aires. “La Albiceleste will play two friendlies in the upcoming FIFA Date: on November 13, it will face Uruguay in Buenos Aires, and on the 17th, it will do the same against Costa Rica in Córdoba,” the Argentine Football Association announced on Friday.

The match against Argentina will be Uruguay’s first match since it thrashed India 6-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 6.

For Argentina, on the other hand, it will be its first match since the retirement of its World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old converted from the spot in a 3-0 win against Benin in his final international match on October 6. Agencies

Also Read: ISL: 14,971 Fans Cheer SC Delhi as Mohun Bagan Stage Comeback Win