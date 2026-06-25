FIFA President Gianni Infantino Defends Hydration Breaks at World Cup

Zurich: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the newly-introduced hydration breaks during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, saying that the motive for the breaks is purely "sporting" and produces "no additional revenue" for FIFA, as all the commercial agreements were signed well in advance.

Since the start of the tournament, viewers and players have been experiencing a new normal during the tournament, three minutes hydration breaks in each half, with the first break in the 22nd minute and the second in the 67th minute of the match. The breaks have been introduced to help players cope with extreme heat across North America. However, it has opened up a slot for advertisements for the broadcasters, with many critics slamming it as a commercial move. Coaches and experts have also complained about changes in tactics and game momentum after these breaks, pointing out that the match is essentially divided into four quarters.

However, Infantino has defended the move, saying in a statement as quoted by Reuters, "There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance." (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advance at US Open 2026 badminton tournament