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FIFA Releases Extra Batch of 2026 World Cup Tickets Just 14 Days Before Kickoff

FIFA released an extra batch of World Cup tickets just two weeks before the tournament kicks off across North America.
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NEW DELHI: FIFA released an extra batch of World Cup tickets, just 14 days before the global football tournament kicks off in North America.

“Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last,” said an official social media post.

FIFA, football’s governing body, had indicated in April that tickets would be released for sale periodically via its official website right up until the final on July 19. Agencies

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