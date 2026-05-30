France Defender Ibrahima Konate Set to Exit Liverpool on Free Transfer

LONDON: France defender Ibrahima Konate is set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires next month after failing to agree a new deal, according to multiple reports in the British media on Friday.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who has spent five years on Merseyside since joining from Leipzig, had suggested last month that he was “close to an agreement” with Liverpool, the BBC and other media outlets reported.

However, the reports said the two parties could not settle on the financial aspects of the deal.

Konate, who will be in the France squad at the World Cup starting next month, will become the third big name to leave Liverpool this summer, with Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Scottish defender Andy Robertson having already departed.

Centre-back Jeremy Jacquet will arrive from French side Rennes in a 70 million euros deal, but he is only 20 and missed the last four months of the season with a shoulder injury.

That leaves captain Virgil van Dijk, 34, in need of a senior partner if Liverpool is to rectify the defensive weaknesses that undermined its season, when it finished fifth in the Premier League. Agencies

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