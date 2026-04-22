FIFA to Release More World Cup Tickets After Backlash Over New Premium Category

NEW DELHI: FIFA is putting more World Cup tickets on sale after angering some fans by adding new, more expensive categories.

Football’s governing body announced on Tuesday it will make more tickets available at 11 a.m. EDT (8:30pm IST) on Wednesday for all 104 games in Categories 1, 2 and 3 plus the new “front category” pricing it added this month.

The new category sparked online complaints from fans who said they thought the better seats in the categories they had bought tickets for were withheld and they were assigned less favorable locations.

FIFA in December put tickets on sale at prices ranging from USD 140 for Category 3 in the first round to USD 8,680 for the final, then raised prices to as much as USD 10,990 when sales reopened on April 1. Agencies

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