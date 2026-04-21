Guwahati crush Nalbari by an innings in Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered a massive victory by an innings and 74 runs against Nalbari in the Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-district Cricket tournament at the ACA Stadium here today..

The writing was on the wall early for Nalbari. After being bundled out for a mere 51 in their first innings, they watched as Guwahati’s batters took total control, declaring at a formidable 266-2. Facing a mountain to climb, Nalbari resumed their second innings on Monday morning at 90-3, hoping to find some resilience. However, the Guwahati bowling attack proved too relentless to withstand. Nalbari’s resistance crumbled as they were eventually dismissed for 141. Joynal Abedin fought a lonely battle at the top with 35 runs, while Rizbi Galib contributed 33, but it wasn’t enough to force Guwahati to bat a second time.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Kunal Sarma, who tore through the Nalbari lineup to claim yet another five-wicket haul. Sarma ended the contest with stellar match figures of 10-60. In the second innings he was expertly supported by Rohit Singh, whose disciplined spell yielded 3-25.

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