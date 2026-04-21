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Guwahati crush Nalbari by an innings in Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy

Guwahati thrash Nalbari by an innings and 74 runs in Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy at ACA Stadium.
Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-district Cricket tournament
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GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered a massive victory by an innings and 74 runs against Nalbari in the Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-district Cricket tournament at the ACA Stadium here today..

The writing was on the wall early for Nalbari. After being bundled out for a mere 51 in their first innings, they watched as Guwahati’s batters took total control, declaring at a formidable 266-2. Facing a mountain to climb, Nalbari resumed their second innings on Monday morning at 90-3, hoping to find some resilience. However, the Guwahati bowling attack proved too relentless to withstand. Nalbari’s resistance crumbled as they were eventually dismissed for 141. Joynal Abedin fought a lonely battle at the top with 35 runs, while Rizbi Galib contributed 33, but it wasn’t enough to force Guwahati to bat a second time.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Kunal Sarma, who tore through the Nalbari lineup to claim yet another five-wicket haul. Sarma ended the contest with stellar match figures of 10-60. In the second innings he was expertly supported by Rohit Singh, whose disciplined spell yielded 3-25.

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Guwahati
Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament

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