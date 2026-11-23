DOHA, Nov 22: Eduardo Conceicao, also known as Dudu, stepped up in his first-ever match in the FIFA U-17 World Cup as he helped Brazil beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 in their Group I match here on Saturday night.

Dudu has reportedly been on the scouting list of Barcelona, Paris Saint-German, Real Madrid and Manchester City, proved his case with a stellar goal against the Young Boys in Green as the South American giant began the World Cup on a high.

Both teams began with high intensity and it was Rodrigo Junior who broke the deadlock at the half-hour mark. Richard Wendel jinked down the left and stood up an inviting cross that Rodrigo headed past Darragh Brunton to put Brazil ahead.

The under-17 World Cup, which has been a fertile scouting ground for exciting youngsters, saw another prodigy step up when Ryan Sheridan equalised for Ireland just before half-time. Sheridan’s goal had secured Ireland’s spot in the World Cup, and this time, he got a pass from Cillian Murphy, and hammered a sweet right-footed shot into the corner of the net.

With the match poised at 1-1, Dudu turned heads with a brilliant shot in the 71st minute, which kissed the net after hitting the inside of the crossbar.

Ireland’s boys refused to drop their heads and tried to claw back into the contest, and came agonisingly close in the dying minutes. Murphy, having played as an architect in attack, stepped up to pull the trigger, but his shot whistled inches past the post.

Ireland take on Costa Rica on Tuesday next, while Brazil will take on Tanzania later on the same day. Agencies

Also Read: Marc Marquez wins eighth World Championship title