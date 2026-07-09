FIFA WC: Giants survive, emotional farewells as QF line-up finalises

New Delhi: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 delivered late winners, stunning upsets, dramatic comebacks and emotional farewells as the race for football’s biggest prize narrowed to the final eight.

Morocco kicked off the knockout stage in style with a commanding display to eliminate co-hosts Canada. The Atlas Lions have carried forward the momentum from their memorable run in Qatar, while Canada can take pride in reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.

France were pushed all the way by a resilient Paraguay side before edging through courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe penalty. Paraguay’s disciplined defensive display looked set to force extra time before Les Bleus found the breakthrough. The biggest shock of the round came in New Jersey, where Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil. Erling Haaland scored twice to end Brazil’s campaign, while Neymar marked what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance with a late penalty. Norway’s fearless performances have established them as one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

Another football great also bowed out of the competition as Portugal suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Spain. Mikel Merino struck a stoppage-time winner to send Spain into the quarter-finals, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo’s illustrious World Cup journey to an emotional close.

Belgium’s clash was preceded by controversy after Folarin Balogun’s suspension, following his red card in the previous round, was overturned. Belgium responded emphatically on the pitch, cruising to a 4-1 victory to secure a quarter-final berth and eliminate the co-hosts.

Defending champions Argentina produced the tournament’s comeback against Egypt. Trailing 2-0, Lionel Messi inspired a remarkable turnaround as Argentina scored three goals in 13 minutes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Egypt came agonisingly close to pulling off a famous upset before crashing out.

The final round of 16 tie also went the distance, with Switzerland defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout to complete the quarter-final lineup.

The last eight promise another round of heavyweight contests. Morocco will look to avenge their 2022 World Cup semi-final defeat when they face France. Spain take on Belgium in a battle between two of Europe’s leading sides, while Norway’s dream run faces its toughest challenge against England in a clash that pits Erling Haaland against Harry Kane.

Switzerland will meet defending champions Argentina, who will hope their dramatic escape in the Round of 16 serves as the catalyst for another deep run in the tournament. (IANS)

Quarterfinals Schedule

Teams Date Time(IST)

Q1: Morocco vs France July 10 1.30 am

Q2: Spain vs Belgium July 11 12.30 am

Q3: Norway vs England July 12 2.30 am

Q4: Argentina vs Switzerland July 12 6.30 am

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