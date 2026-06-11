FIFA World Cup 2026: A Connoisseur’s Take on Football’s Biggest Stage

Not withstanding the U.S.--Israel geopolitical 'imbroglio', widening regional war and a tense diplomatic rift over ending the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon , the sports lovers aregetting prepared to watch the quadrennial FIFA World Cup, described as the greatest ‘sports extravaganza’, commencing on 12th June (IST) in which 48 nations will participate.

Statistically, the world cup football is the most widely viewed sporting event on the globe. An estimated 715.1 million people had watched the world cup 2022 held at Qatar, according to FIFA sources. A whooping 3, 170,856 thousands of spectators had watched the 2022 final live and the world cup matches were telecast live in 204 nations. The fans and admirers of all the top echelons of the participating countries in the ensuing World Cup will be pinning their hopes and aspirations on their national teams to emerge victorious and lift the prestigious World Cup Trophy.

Looking back, the final of 2022 saw superlative football skill displayed by Argentina and France While Mbappe was the highest scorer of having scored six goals, Messi was adjudged as the best player of the tournament. Messi magic saw his country becoming champion after long wait since 1986 and proving iconic Maradona’s apprehension that Messi was good in money-churning club matches and not in national level tournaments.

The 23rd edition of the ‘greatest show on earth’ has generated enormous euphoria and jubilation expectedly among the connoisseurs of football the world over . USA, Mexico and Canada are the three countries jointly hosting the tournament.

In order to assist the referees to make correct decisions and to make the games more entertaining exciting and less controversial , FIFA is continuing with its experiment of technology based ‘‘Video Assistant Referee system’ , described as ‘ VAR’. ‘VAR’ is football's first use of video technology for greater transparency . The newly introduced system “ in 2018’ intervenes incourse of a match when the officials have made a "clear and obvious error” . Connoisseurs can never forget the ‘ hand of God goal' scored by legend, Maradona in 1986 World cup Soccer . And then that cardinal error made by the referee in disallowing the English goal against Germany when the ball had rebounded from the goal line in world cup 2010. Endless such instances are there. ‘VAR’ ensures such mistakes are scrupulously avoided and games are played intensely.

‘VAR’’s decision to award penalty against France in 2022 final to Argentina highlighted the impartiality and fool-proof nature of the decision. Messi took full advantage and scored the first goal to lead his country. Accordingly, a total of 53 referees, 88 assistant referees and 28 video assistant referees will travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico to oversee a total of 104 matches.

It needs no reiteration that most Indians support Brazil, five-time world cup winner. Brazil, however, has not won a World Cup since 2002 and has been knocked out in the quarter-finals in four of the last five tournaments Brazils attack is considered deadly, featuring world-class talents like Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha. In a surprise move, 34-year-old Neymar was recalled to the squad to provide crucialexperience and a creative edge .

Argentina and France are the two strong contenders with their brilliant players ever ready to perform. Considering the fact that no team has won two consecutive world cups in the post 1980 scenario, Messi, possibly his last world cup , will face the litmus test .

France is considered one of the leading favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. France is aiming to reach an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup final. The French attacking lineup, anchored by Kylian Mbappé, is regarded as one of the most fearsome in the tournament. Mbappé is supported by world-class talents like Ousmane Dembélé.

Germany has always been consistent in its performance . Germany is a top contender in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with an approximate 11.2% statistical probability of winning the tournament. After suffering consecutive group-stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022, the squad enters the competition amidst high hope. Legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has come out of international retirement to anchor the squad..

Success has been eluding England since 1966 much to the chagrin of millions of England supporters across the world. England lost to arch rivals Germany in the hard fought semi-final of 1990 . Thereafter, its a story of decline . Vaunted Beckham ,Owen etc could not deliver the goods. Under Southgate, the coach, transformation came at last in 2018 world cup when England reached semifinal after 28 years but lost to Croatia . In 2022. England had put up the best fight against masquerading France and lost in the quarter final. England has done tremendously in two successive Euro cup being runners up twice in 2020 and 2024 , a rare, unparalleled feat . However, highly dissatisfied English supporters virtually compelled its think tank to appoint Touchell, a German, as the coach. Time will prove if this appointment is the master stroke or a flop. The reigning Euro cup champion , Spain, is considered outright favourite to lift the world cup.2026. Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the squad boasts of teenage superstar Lamine Yamal.

Connoisseurs of Football will hope for a month long spectacle of magnificent football. Answer to Million Dollar question which team will have the last laugh lies buried in unforeseen future.

Also Read: Portugal Sets Its Sights on 2026 FIFA World Cup Glory