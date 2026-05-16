Mbappe to Lead France Squad as Deschamps Names 26 for 2026 World Cup, Griezmann Absent

PARIS: Two-time champion France named its 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting on June 11 in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Didier Deschamps, who will step down from his role as the French head coach after this World Cup, has made no surprises with his picks.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will likely skipper the team which boasts the current Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele.

The squad boasts plenty of experience while also having past World Cup winners in Mbappe, Dembele, N’Golo Kante and Lucas Hernandez.

Antoine Griezmann, who retired from the national team after the Euro 2024, will not be reversing his decision to be part of the squad, , while Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been dropped.

France is in Group I with Senegal, Iraq and Norway and will begin its campaign against Senegal on June 16. Agencies

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