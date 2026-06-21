FIFA World Cup: Carlo Ancelotti confirms Neymar’s availability for final group match

Philadelphia: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will be available for the Seleção’s decisive Group C clash against Scotland.

“Neymar will be training tomorrow alone, and on Monday with the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland,” Ancelotti said.

Neymar has not participated in a full training session with Brazil since joining the World Cup squad. Instead, he has been following an individual rehabilitation program after undergoing medical assessments earlier this week. IANS

Also Read: United States reach World Cup knockout stage with 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle