FIFA World Cup qualifiers: India to have preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of Kuwait clash

NEW DELHI: India senior men’s national team will have a four-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar, Odisha starting on May 10 ahead of the crucial clash against Kuwait in FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round on June 2.

The AIFF announced the news on Wednesday morning via Indian Football’s official account on X.

The post also confirmed that the final squad will move to Kolkata, where the Blue Tigers will face Kuwait in the penultimate match of the group stage at Salt Lake Stadium.

Igor Stimac’s side will look to bounce back from the shock loss against Afghanistan in its last match. Agencies

