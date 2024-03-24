Indian football team arrive in Guwahati for FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan

GUWAHATI: The Indian football team arrived in Guwahati this morning to take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup and AFC qualifiers against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium on March 26.

A good number of football fans were present at the Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to welcome the Indian football team. However, the entire team quickly boarded the bus and left the airport without giving too much time to them to interact or take a selfie .

The forthcoming match will be the home match of the Indian team against Afghanistan. Earlier on Thursday, India played their away match against Afghanistan in Saudi Arabia, and the game ended in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, the Indian football team visited Sarusajai Sports Complex this evening for a light workout.

Also Read: Indian Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals Ishant Sharma twists his ankle

Also Watch: