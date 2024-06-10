FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24: Indian women finish eighth after loss to Britain

London: The Indian women’s hockey team ended their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 2-3 loss against Great Britain on Sunday.

Lalremsiami (14') and Navneet Kaur (23') scored for India while Charlotte Watson (3') and Grace Balsdon (56', 58') etched their name on the scoresheet for Great Britain. With this loss, the Indian team finished eighth in this FIH Pro League season, earning 8 points from 16 games.

Great Britain were quick to take the initiative of the game with Howard penetrating into the shooting circle through the right wing and passing to Watson who got the better of Savita to grant Great Britain an early lead. Great Britain pinned India back into their own half after the goal and went on to earn a penalty corner but the Indian backline remained strong.

Towards the end of the quarter, India continued looking for an opening which resulted in a chance as Neha blazed into the shooting circle and unleashed a low drive which was deflected into goal by Lalremsiami. India went on to earn a penalty corner in the last minute but Udita’s attempt sailed just wide of the post as the first quarter ended with the score tied at 1-1.

In the second quarter Great Britain made two quick forays into the shooting circle but failed to score, India replied by earning penalty corners in quick succession, forcing Great Britain goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan into action. Halfway through the quarter, Baljeet Kaur unleashed a tomahawk from the top of the shooting circle which was turned into goal by Navneet Kaur to put India ahead in the game. With 5 minutes left in the quarter Great Britain earned another penalty corner but India defended well to end the first half 2-1 in their favour.

The third quarter began with India employing a high press as Mumtaz Khan won the ball high up the pitch and found Vandana Katariya free in the shooting circle, but Jessica Buchanan made a stunning close range save to deny Vandana. Eight minutes into the quarter Great Britain began pushing India into their half but Savita and the Indian backline were proactive to avert any danger to their goal.

Great Britain continued to push for an equaliser in the last quarter but a combative Indian women’s hockey team diffused any threats to their goal with a structured defence. Great Britain’s pressure resulted in a penalty corner with five minutes left in the game but Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke rushed to swat away the shot on goal. They earned another penalty corner soon after and Grace Balsdon dragged it to the right corner of the goal to equalise.

Great Britain pushed on in search of the winning goal and earned a penalty corner with 3 minutes left. Grace Balsdon stepped up again to power it past Savita to complete the comeback. India pushed to score the equaliser in the final minutes but failed to create a clear chance and lost the game 2-3. IANS

