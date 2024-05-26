FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24: Indian women lose to Belgium

Antwerp: Sangita Kumari scored a goal but the Indian women’s hockey team went down 1-2 in a FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 match here on Saturday. Ambre Ballenghien (15’) and Vanessa Blockmans (20’) got on the scoresheet for Belgium before Sangita Kumari (34’) scored the only goal for India.

Belgium began the game with a full-court press, making it difficult for India to play out from the back.

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Argentina in their next match on May 26. IANS

