NFRSA win by 10 wickets in Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket Competition

GUWAHATI: NFRSA thrashed Rangia by 10 wickets in a group league match of the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket Competition held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Monikha Das (4-12) and Nirupama Baro (3-0) displayed brilliant performances in the game.

Elected to bat Rangia bowled out 18, one of the lowest totals of the competition, in 14 overs. NFRSA required only 2.1 overs to reach the target without losing a wicket.

