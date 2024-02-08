FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian women’s hockey team go down by 0-3 against Australia

Bhubaneswar: The Indian women’s hockey team registered a 0-3 defeat against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Australia captain Grace Stewart (19’), Tatum Stewart (23’), and Kaitlin Nobbs (55’) were the goalscorers on the day.

India continued to search for a goal in the second quarter, Australia initiated a counter through Kaitlin Nobbs who found herself open in the shooting circle and passed to Grace Stewart, who tapped the ball in to score the first goal of the game. India pegged Australia back as the first half was drawing to a close and earned two penalty corners but failed to capitalise on either of them and the scoreline remained 2-0.

Australia further increased their lead in the game as Kaitlin Nobbs rolled the ball through Savita’s legs to make it 3-0 with five minutes left in the game. As the game drew to a close Navneet attempted a shot on goal but the opposition keeper remained alert in goal and the match ended 3-0 in Australia’s favour.

India will take on the United States next at Bhubaneswar on February 9.IANS

