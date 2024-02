Lucknow: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy (RGPHA) were champions of the 34th edition of the prestigious K.D Singh Babu Sub-Junior (Under 14) Hockey Tournament, which was played here at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College.

RGPHA beat hosts U.P Grace 4-1 in dominant fashion to be adjudged as the winners of the tournament. They had finished runner-up in the previous edition of the tournament. IANS

Also Read: FIH Hockey Pro League: Australia, Netherlands touch down in Bhubaneswar

Also Watch: