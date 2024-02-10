FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian women’s hockey team secure win against USA

Bhubaneswar: The Indian women’s hockey team ended the Bhubaneswar leg of the Hockey Pro League 2023/24 with a 3-1 victory against the United States at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, here on Friday. Vandana Katariya (9’), Deepika (26’), and Salima Tete (56’) scored for India. Meanwhile, Sanne Caarls (42’) scored the only goal for the United States.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on China next on February 12. IANS

Also Read: FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian women’s hockey team go down by 0-3 against Australia

Also Watch: