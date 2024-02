BHUBANESWAR: The Dutchmen returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Spain in the FIH Pro League here on Tuesday in a game that was as much about patience as aggression.

Meanwhile, Australia maintained its winning record against Ireland with a 5-0 victory, Ky Willott scoring a brace in a game Australia dominated despite some spirited defensive work by Ireland. IANS

