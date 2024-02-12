FIH Hockey Pro League: India edge Netherlands in penalty shootout

Bhubaneswar: A double save from P. Sreejesh in the penalty shootout allowed India to edge past the Netherlands 4-2 in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The Indian keeper saved attempts from Croon Jorrit and De Geus Jonas. For India, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Shamsher Singh converted.

In the regular time, the two teams were locked 2-2.

Criag Fulton’s side face Australia next, on February 15. Agencies

