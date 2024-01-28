FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup: Indian men’s team to open campaign with Switzerland

New Delhi: The Indian men’s team will open its campaign against Switzerland in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup in Muscat, Oman on Sunday. The 16-team event is scheduled to take place from January 28 to 31.

Drawn in Pool B, the Indian team will be up against Egypt, Jamaica, and Switzerland. The other participating teams are placed in Pool A (Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Poland), Pool C (Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, and Trinidad & Tobago), and Pool D (Fiji, Malaysia, hosts Oman, and the United States).

India will kick off their campaign with a match against Switzerland and will follow it with a clash with Egypt later on the same day. Their final group game will be against Jamaica on Monday at 0930hrs IST. The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for January 30, with the semifinals on the same day, leading to the final on January 31. IANS

Also Read: Savita to lead Indian women team in FIH Pro League 2023-24

Also Watch: