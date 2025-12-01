FIH Junior WC: Spain win battle of European giants against Belgium; Namibia script history

CHENNAI: Spain provided a glimpse of its championship pedigree, beating European nemesis Belgium 2-1 in the marquee Pool D encounter of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium on Sunday. The fourth-ranked side displayed immense control throughout the game, ensuring that the opponent, which had scored 12 goals in its opening game, couldn’t sound the board on the day.

In the earlier Pool D game, Namibia earned its first Junior World Cup win, a 4-2 victory over continental rival Egypt.

Captain Casper van der Veen’s twin tomahawk finishes and a brace of set pieces from Joppe Wolbert helped the Netherlands to a 6-0 triumph over Malaysia in their Pool E encounter.

England plundered 13 goals against Austria to earn its first win of the tournament. Agencies

Also Read: Zirkzee, Mount script Manchester United comeback against Crystal Palace