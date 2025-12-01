Zirkzee, Mount script Manchester United comeback against Crystal Palace

LONDON: Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount struck in the second half as Ruben Amorim’s men battled back for a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the host’s nine-month unbeaten Premier League run at Selhurst Park.

United, which tasted victory for only the second time in its last 12 away games, climbed above Palace into sixth in the table on 21 points as Oliver Glasner’s team dropped to seventh on 20.

Palace was first on the scoresheet when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Leny Yoro’s reckless tackle. Mateta had to retake the penalty after a double touch on his first attempt, but he sent Senne Lammens the wrong way again.

United was a different team after the break, and Zirkzee, starting in place of injured Matheus Cunha, levelled in the 54th minute with his first league goal in almost a year.

Zirkzee chested down a free kick before firing home from a difficult angle into the far corner past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Mount struck the winner nine minutes later when a free kick was touched into his path and he unleashed a low shot that found its way through a sea of Palace legs.

The game was evenly matched with both sides taking 13 shots.

United midfielder Casemiro had a brilliant early chance with several swipes at the ball from close range but Henderson managed to keep the ball out of his net.

Palace, whose three-game run of clean sheets in the league ended, had one final chance with a free kick just outside United’s box, but it was blocked.

The final whistle sounded seconds later and although the performance was far from vintage United, it was an improvement on Monday’s dismal 1-0 loss to Everton at Old Trafford that ended its five-game unbeaten run.

United defender Lisandro Martinez was a late substitute in his first game since tearing knee ligaments in February.

