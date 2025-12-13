FIH Junior Women’s WC: India lose to Spain; finish 10th

Santiago: Indian women’s team went down 1-2 against Spain in its 9th/10th place playoff match in the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, to finish 10th in the overall standings of the tournament.

Kanika Siwach (41') was the goalscorer for India, while Natalia Vilanova (16') and Esther Canales (36') netted a goal each for Spain.

It was a cagey yet entertaining first quarter with intense action and chances on both sides of the field. Midway through the quarter, Spain were through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat, but India’s Nidhi heroically stepped out and made two back-to-back saves to keep the scores level.

In the 14th minute, Spain were awarded the first penalty corner of the match, which was again denied by Nidhi.

In the early moments of the second quarter, Spain launched a quick counterattack as Sara Carmona Ramos dribbled skilfully around the circle and played a pass inside, successfully deflected by Natalia Vilanova (16') into the net to claim the lead.

India had a couple of bright chances in the following minutes; however, Spain hardly made any mistakes and didn’t give any penalty corners to ensure they maintained their advantage.

In the 36th minute, India had a brief moment of celebration as Sonam did well to intercept a pass and score with a powerful strike, but Spain took a video referral which was successful as the referee spotted a back stick and had to cancel the goal.

Unfortunately for India, in the same minute, Spain won and converted a penalty corner thanks to a flick from Esther Canales (36') as they increased their advantage to two goals. In the 41st minute, India won two successive penalty corners as Kanika Siwach (41') beat the Spanish goalkeeper with her strike and delivered a goal for India to reduce the deficit and conclude an eventful third quarter.

Playing their last quarter of the tournament, India upped the intensity, pushed ahead in numbers and gave it their all to create maximum chances and test Spain’s goalkeeper. They came extremely close to scoring again as Ishika unleashed a powerful backhand shot that beat the goalkeeper; however, it was stopped by a defender on the goal line, denying India the equaliser. Thereafter, Spain fell back and ensured they defended their slim lead till the clock ran out. IANS

