FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025: Spain book spot in final with win over Argentina

CHENNAI: Spain became the first team to book its spot in the final of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 with a narrow 2-1 victory over Argentina on Sunday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Spain started with early possession, forcing Argentina into a defensive shape that suited the skilful Spanish players. Spain’s front three consistently interchanged positions with the midfield, effectively confusing the Argentine defence.

The Spanish side took the lead in the seventh minute. A neat turn by Pere Amat near the 23-meter line created space, allowing him to feed Nicolas Mutaros inside the D, which resulted in the first Penalty Corner (PC) of the match. Mario Mena converted the chance, scoring from a rebound after the Argentine goalkeeper saved the initial drag-flick from Bruno Aliva. In earlier matches of the day, Belgium defeated France 3-2 to set up a fifth-place clash against the Netherlands, which thrashed New Zealand 6-3. IANS

