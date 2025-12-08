Lando Norris wins maiden title in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi: McLaren driver Lando Norris won the Formula 1 2025 Drivers' Championship after finishing third behind Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri in the title decider Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit here on Sunday. The 26-year-old is the first McLaren driver to win the championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008 and becomes Britain's eleventh Formula One world champion. Norris ended Verstappen's four-year reign at the top of the sport at the end of his seventh season at the top level. The Red Bull driver's incredible late-season title comeback ended just two points short as he dominated Sunday's season finale to win the race. After surpassing teammate Norris on the opening lap, Oscar Piastri, the other final-race title challenger, finished second. Verstappen won from pole position. IANS

