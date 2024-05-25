FIH Pro League 2023/24: Indian women’s hockey team falter against Belgium

Antwerp: The Indian women’s hockey team went down 0-2 against Belgium in their closely-fought second match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023/24. Alexia Serstevens (34’) and Louise Dewaet (36’) netted a goal each for Belgium. India began the match with an aggressive approach and won an early penalty corner, but couldn’t capitalise on it. However, they continued to press Belgium, which initially struggled to keep possession and relied on counter-attacks, but India’s defense stood strong to deny them any chances of going in front.

Notably, Indian forward Deepika Soreng made her senior team debut in the match.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will lock horns with Belgium again in their next match on May 25. IANS

