FIH Pro League: India go down in shootout against Spain

Hobart: India went down fighting 3-4 in a shootout against Spain following a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time during the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26. Despite holding a 1-0 advantage until the 59th minute, courtesy of a brilliant strike from Maninder Singh, a late equaliser from Spain's Bruno Font forced the shootout.

In the shootout, misses from Abhishek and Hardik Singh proved costly as India fell 3-4, walking away with a single point from the hard-fought encounter.

India will next take on Australia in the fourth game of the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 on Wednesday. IANS

