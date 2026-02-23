FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26: India lose in shootout against Australia

Hobart: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team narrowly lost 4-5 in a penalty shootout against host Australia in the second game of the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 here at the Tasmania Hockey Centre on Sunday. The match was tied at 2-2 after regulation time, with Amit Rohidas scoring at 15’ and Jugraj Singh at 43’ to give India the lead. However, Joel Rintala scored twice at 47’ and 56’ to help Australia level the score.

The shootout was intense, with both teams scoring on their first four penalties. However, Aditya Arjun Lalage’s final penalty was saved by Jed Snowden, securing a hard-fought victory for Australia.

India will next take on Spain in their third game of the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 on Tuesday. IANS

Also Read: Doha to host International Cricket Council Board and Committee meetings