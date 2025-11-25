FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Indian women leave for Santiago

New Delhi: Indian junior women's hockey team, led by Jyoti Singh, left for Santiago, Chile, for the prestigious FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to begin from December 1 to 13. The 20-member team, including two alternate players, left Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday night. India have been placed in Pool C, alongside Germany, Ireland and Namibia. The Indian team will begin their campaign against Namibia on December 1, followed by matches against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5. The top teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages, which will be played from December 7 to 13. IANS

