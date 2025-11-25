India women win Kabaddi World Cup

Dhaka: The Indian women’s kabaddi team put on a strong show to win the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35–28 in the final. This is India’s second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport.

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh praised the team, saying, “The women’s team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former Indian player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff.”

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semifinals, where they defeated Iran 33–21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the semi-final. Agencies

