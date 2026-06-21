FIH Women’s Nations Cup: Dominant India put six past Chile to book place in final

Auckland: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered their fourth consecutive win, securing a dominant 6-0 victory against Chile in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur (6’, 13’), Deepika (14’, 18’), Neha (32’) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (39’) found the back of the net for India, while captain Salima Tete was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for her all-round performance as India booked their place in the final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final to be played between the USA and hosts New Zealand.

After an encouraging start to the game that saw India control possession in the early exchanges, they earned their first penalty corner in the 6th minute. Navneet made the opportunity count as her shot rifled into the corner of the goal to give India the lead.

India added a cushion in the 13th minute after an exquisite run and cross from Salima from the left flank found Navneet unmarked in front of the Chilean post to deflect the ball in for her second goal. Dragflicker Deepika further extended India’s advantage through a penalty corner in the 14th minute and quickly made it 4-0 as she scored again off a set-piece in the 18th minute.

Deepika’s brace took her to the top of the goal-scorers’ charts in the tournament with six goals to her name.

Heading into the second half with a healthy 4-0 lead, India continued to pile on the pressure on the Chileans. Neha converted another penalty corner in the 32nd minute, which swelled India’s lead to 5-0 and extended a clinical display of short-corner execution. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal joined in the goal-fest in the 39th minute when she sounded the board with a reverse hit from open play, which made it 6-0.

Savita was called into action by the Chilean forwards in the final quarter and made a couple of brilliant saves. However, Chile could not manage to find a way past her as India saw out the remaining minutes for a commanding 6-0 win to book their place in the title clash. IANS

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