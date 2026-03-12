Hockey WC Qualifiers: Navneet Kaur’s hat-trick powers India to 4–1 win over Wales

Hyderabad: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured a dominant 4-1 victory against Wales in a Pool B clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad, Telangana. Navneet Kaur (29’, 34’, 55’) led the attack with three goals while Sakshi Rana (7’) also contributed at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Wednesday evening. Though India had secured a semi-final berth ahead of the fixture, the result ensured they finished as table-toppers. India will now take on Italy on 13 March to seal their spot in the final.

India’s speed was on full display in the first quarter as they put immense pressure on their opponents with quick breakaways, despite a high press from the Welsh team. The hosts took the lead as early as the seventh minute when Salima Tete orchestrated a move down the right flank before Sakshi Rana unleashed a powerful reverse hit from the edge of the circle to give India the advantage.

India continued to press soon after, with Udita coming close to doubling the lead from a penalty corner, but her effort was cleared off the line.

India carried the momentum into the second quarter. On a lightning quick counterattack, Navneet and Lalremsiami linked up with precision, but the final through ball to Lalremsiami was shut down by Wales’ Goalkeeper, Ffion Horrell. Meanwhile, Indian Goalkeeper, Bichu Devi was called into action at the 25-minute mark, when she did well to keep out Wales’ first penalty corner of the night.

India came close to a second goal through a penalty corner in the 27th minute, but Manisha’s effort was inches wide. Just two minutes later, in another penalty corner, Navneet powered a low shot into goal to double India’s lead. The goal capped a dominant first half for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team that saw them hold 55% of the possession with as many as 15 circle entries.

India stayed on the prowl in the third quarter. Neha came close to finding the back of the net with a reverse hit in the 31st minute, but the shot was padded away. In the 34th minute, a silky run from Sakshi earned India a penalty corner and Navneet Kaur made no mistake in completing her brace and making it 3-0.

It was Betsan Thomas (39’) who cut down the deficit for Wales, making the most of momentary lapse by India in the circle, she threaded the ball into the net from a tight angle to make it 3-1.

In the final quarter, Wales had a chance to turn up the pressure on the hosts when they were awarded a penalty stroke in the 50th minute, but Wales Captain Elizabeth Bingham’s shot was off target. Navneet then went on to complete her hat-trick converting a penalty stroke in the 55th minute. (IANS)

