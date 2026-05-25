Finch lauds Shreyas Iyer’s maiden IPL ton as Punjab captain rescues season with pressure-soaked chase

New Delhi: Aaron Finch lavished praise on Shreyas Iyer after the Punjab Kings captain produced a match-winning century against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on the penultimate day of the league stage to keep his side’s playoff hopes alive in the IPL 2026.

Iyer struck an unbeaten 101 off just 51 deliveries on Saturday, guiding Punjab to a seven-wicket victory while ending the team’s six-match losing streak. Walking in after Punjab lost two wickets inside the opening three overs, the right-hander rebuilt the chase alongside Prabhsimran Singh before accelerating spectacularly to complete his maiden IPL century.

Reflecting on the innings, Finch said Iyer’s knock stood out because of its simplicity, timing and authority under pressure. “It was a wonderful innings. He started by playing classic cricket shots. He doesn’t move around the crease a huge amount, he hits the ball where it should go, which is generally the art of batting,” Finch told JioStar.

Finch was particularly impressed by the manner in which Iyer dominated spin bowling during the chase, as he said, “We know how destructive he is against spin, and he just took it to a new level in this game. The crack off the bat from some of the shots he hit was exceptional.”

The former Australia captain added that the hundred carried added significance given the context of Punjab’s campaign, with the franchise entering the contest needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

“Very happy for him to get his first IPL hundred. It’s never easy batting in the middle order, but he was a class above the rest,” he said.

Punjab had found themselves in early trouble after losing Priyansh Arya for a golden duck and Cooper Connolly soon after, slipping to 22/2 inside three overs while chasing 197. Iyer, however, absorbed the pressure immediately and transformed the chase with controlled aggression.

Finch felt the innings reflected both Iyer’s leadership qualities and his ability to thrive in high-pressure situations.

“You could see what it meant to him to get his side into a position to make a run at the playoffs. These are the games you want to be a part of. These are the games where your leaders need to stand up, and that’s exactly what Shreyas did in this game,” Finch stated.

The former opener also praised Iyer’s composure after arriving at the crease during a difficult phase of the chase. “Taking it upon himself after coming in during a difficult situation was masterful.”

Iyer eventually sealed the win in style, launching a slower delivery from Mohsin Khan over cow corner for six to bring up his century and cap off one of the defining knocks of Punjab’s season. IANS

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