Kylian Mbappe Returns to Lead France in Friendlies Against Brazil and Colombia

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe, who has only just returned to action after a knee injury, will lead the France squad into friendly matches this month against Brazil and Colombia in the United States. Coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday included the Real Madrid superstar in his squad for the games, after Mbappe appeared off the bench for his club in the Champions League win against Manchester City earlier this week.

The France captain had missed his club’s previous five matches, but is likely to lead the line for his country against Brazil in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on March 26 and Colombia, near Washington DC, three days later. Agencies

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