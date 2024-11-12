Flamengo defeats Atletico Mineiro to secure fifth Copa do Brasil trophy

Rio de Janeiro: Ecuador international winger Gonzalo Plata scored late as Flamengo clinched its fifth Copa do Brasil title with a 1-0 away win over Atletico Mineiro.

The result at Arena MRV handed the Rio de Janeiro giant a 4-1 victory on aggregate, following its 3-1 win in last week’s first leg in Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo’s previous Copa do Brasil triumphs came in 1990, 2006, 2013 and 2022. IANS

Also Read: Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz secures Flamengo move From Premier League Team Southampton

Also Watch: