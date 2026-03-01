Sports

Flavio Cobolli sets up Acapulco Open final against Frances Tiafoe

Fifth seed Flavio Cobolli beat Miomir Kecmanović to set up an Acapulco ATP final clash with Frances Tiafoe
Acapulco: Fifth-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli outlasted Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4 on Friday to book a title clash with Frances Tiafoe in the ATP hardcourt tournament in Acapulco.

Cobolli trailed 1-3 in the final set but won five of the next six games to stay on course for a third ATP title to go with claycourt victories in Bucharest and Hamburg last year. The 23-year-old from Florence fended off two break points at 3-3 in the third, saving both with forehand winners. Unable to serve out the match at 5-3, he broke Kecmanovic in the next game to secure the victory over the Serbian — who had beaten world number four Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Eighth-seeded Tiafoe rallied from a set and a break down to beat fellow American Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. Agencies

