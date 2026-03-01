T20 World Cup: Pakistan crash out despite win, New Zealand advance

Pallekele: Pakistan were on Saturday knocked out of the T20 World Cup despite winning against Sri Lanka by five runs in their Super Eights match here, with New Zealand sneaking into the semifinals on the basis of better net run rate.

Invited to bat, Pakistan made a formidable 212 for 8 with Sahibzada Farhan (100) hitting a stunning century and his opening partner Fakhar Zaman scoring 84.

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super Eights.

But they failed to do so as co-hosts Sri Lanka, who were already out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, ended at 207 for 6.

Pakistan and New Zealand ended on three points each in the Super Eights stage but the Kiwis qualified for the semifinals as the second-placed team from the group on the basis of better NRR. England have already qualified for the semifinals after winning all their three Super Eights matches.

Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 76 not out off just 31 balls while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 58.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 23 runs.

Earlier, opener Sahibzada Farhan produced another sensational display, slamming his second century of the ongoing tournament, while Fakhar Zaman struck a magnificent 84 as Pakistan piled up an imposing 212/8 in 20 overs.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss in a must-win match, the Pakistan cricket team came out with a new opening pair of Farhan and Zaman. The decision worked in favour of the team as both players looked in great touch from the start. Farhan and Fakhar began with a cautious approach but changed gears from the third over. Pakistan reached the 50-run mark in just 4.4 overs and were 64 without loss at the end of the powerplay. This is Pakistan’s highest powerplay score in the ongoing tournament.

Farhan completed his half-century in just 32 balls and also achieved a major milestone during his innings. The 29-year-old broke Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup, having required 37 runs to go past Kohli’s tally of 319. He achieved the milestone by driving a boundary off Dasun Shanaka at the start of the sixth over.

Dilshan Madhushanka was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 3-33, while Shanaka claimed two wickets.

Brief scores: Pakistan 212/8 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100, Fakhar Zaman 84; Dilshan Madhushanka 3-33, Dasun Shanaka 2-42) against Sri Lanka 207/6 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 76no, Pavan Rathnayake 58). Agencies

Also Read: England Win Keeps Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hopes Alive