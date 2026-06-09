Florentino Perez Reclaims Real Madrid Presidency

Madrid: Florentino Perez has successfully retained his position as the Real Madrid president until 2030, emerging victorious in the club’s first contested election in two decades.

According to the official data released by the club’s Electoral Board in the early hours of Monday, the 79-year-old secured a convincing victory by capturing 65 percent of the total votes counted.

Perez’s candidacy received 21,741 votes from the club’s member-owners (socios). His challenger, 37-year-old renewable energy entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme, put up a resilient fight to secure 11,814 votes, representing 35 per cent of the electorate.

“The Electoral Board of Real Madrid announces that, with 100% of the in-person and mail-in votes counted, the candidacy led by Mr. Florentino Perez has won the elections for president and the Board of Directors of Real Madrid. This candidacy received 21,741 votes, representing 65 per cent. The candidacy led by Mr. Enrique Riquelme received 11,814 votes, representing 35 percent,” Real Madrid said in a statement. A total of 33,555 members exercised their franchise through in-person and mail-in ballots at the Real Madrid City Basketball Pavilion on Sunday. IANS

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