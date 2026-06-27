Floyd Mayweather–Manny Pacquiao rematch postponed indefinitely amid lawsuits and financial turmoil

MANILA: A highly anticipated rematch between boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao has been postponed indefinitely, Pacquiao’s camp in the Philippines said on Friday. The news followed ESPN reporting that a planned Mayweather exhibition in Greece had been called off after an events company connected to the Pacquiao bout had sought an injunction. The two hall of famers, whose 2015 bout drove 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, have been at loggerheads since Mayweather stunned the boxing world by declaring a rematch announced by Netflix for September would only be an exhibition -- something bitterly contested by Pacquiao. On Friday, the Pacquiao camp released a statement blaming the postponement on “a volatile mix of federal lawsuits, scheduling overbooks, and financial gridlock completely surrounding the Mayweather camp”. Events company CSI sued Mayweather last week seeking to recover at least $4.65 million the company says it paid the fighter for exclusive rights to promote the Pacquiao rematch and an exhibition bout with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson that failed to materialise. Agencies

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