Folarin Balogun Brace Inspires USA to 4-1 Victory Over Paraguay

California: Folarin Balogun struck twice as the United States launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, cruising to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their Group D clash at SoFi Stadium in California on Saturday.

Playing a World Cup match at home for the first time since 1994, the co-hosts took control from the start and rarely let Paraguay get into the game. An early own goal from Damian Bobadilla set the tone. Then, Balogun’s two goals in the first half put Mauricio Pochettino’s team firmly in charge.

Paraguay managed to score through Mauricio in the second half, but Gio Reyna’s fantastic goal in stoppage time ensured the Americans kicked off their tournament with a solid win and three important points.

The United States had the perfect start just seven minutes in. Paraguay midfielder Bobadilla accidentally turned Weston McKennie’s dangerous pass into his own net while trying to clear the ball.

Balogun thought he had scored again before the half-hour mark, but his goal was ruled offside. He didn’t have to wait long to find the net. In the 31st minute, Pulisic threaded a well-placed pass through the Paraguay defense, and Balogun calmly finished it first time to make it 2-0.

Balogun then delivered the goal of the match in first-half stoppage time. After receiving a pass from Malik Tillman on the right side of the area, Balogun skillfully cut inside two defenders and curled a beautiful shot into the top corner, giving the United States a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

Paraguay showed more urgency in the second half and cut the deficit in the 74th minute. Julio Enciso reacted quickly to a loose ball and set up Mauricio, who beat goalkeeper Matt Freese with a low shot, giving his team a glimmer of hope.

However, any comeback hopes were dashed quickly. Substitute Ricardo Pepi nearly restored the three-goal lead moments later but was stopped by goalkeeper Orlando Gil.

Reyna eventually sealed the win deep into stoppage time, finishing off a quick counterattack with an impressive outside-of-the-boot shot that flew past Gil and into the net. IANS

Also Read: Carlo Ancelotti Relishes World Cup Pressure as Vinicius Eyes Brazil’s Sixth Title