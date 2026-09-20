Folarin Balogun Makes Season Debut as Monaco Edge Lens 2-1 After Failed Everton Move

MONACO: Folarin Balogun made his first appearance of the season as Moncao continued its fine start to the Ligue 1 2026-27 season with a 2-1 win over Lens.

An own goal from defender Jonathan Gradit proved the decided after a Paris Brunner opener for the principality side had been cancelled out by a Matthieu Udol header.

Balogun came off the bench in the 76th minute, taking to the field for the first time since the World Cup.

He caught the eye with his performances at the tournament, scoring three goals for co-host the United States.

However, Balogun was at the centre of controversy after a red card he received in the USA’s defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

That would have ruled him out of the last-16 clash with Belgium before an intervention by US President Donald Trump led to FIFA suspending the card. Balogun was therefore cleared to play against the Belgians, but the USA lost 4-1. Agencies

Also Read: Axar Patel Named Impact Player of the Series as India Crush Afghanistan 3-0 in T20Is