Folarin Balogun Matches US Scoring Feat but Enters Unwanted Club of World Cup Red-Card Stars

San Francisco: Striker Folarin Balogun endured a night of mixed fortunes as the United States defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in their World Cup Round match. Balogun scored his third goal of the tournament but was later sent off, becoming only the fourth player to score and receive a red card in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. The Monaco forward continued his impressive form by taking his tally to three goals.

He joined Bert Patenaude (four goals in 1930) and Landon Donovan (three goals in 2010) as the only USA players to score three or more goals in a single World Cup edition.

However, Balogun also entered an unwanted list alongside Zinedine Zidane (2006 final), Ronaldinho (2002 quarterfinal) and Garrincha (1962 semifinal), all of whom scored and were sent off in World Cup knockout matches. Agencies

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