UWW Chief Rejects Appeal Over Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification from Paris Olympics

PARIS: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Olympic dreams were dashed. She was disqualified from Paris Olympics for being overweight by mere 100 grams during weigh-in. Global governing body for wrestling United World Wrestling (UWW), confirmed that nothing could be done to reverse disqualification.

Vinesh set to face USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in historic gold medal bout in women's 50kg wrestling, missed weigh-in requirement. This is mandatory for every wrestler at start of each match day. This disqualification prevented her from becoming India's first female wrestler to compete in Olympic final.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) filed an appeal with UWW to reconsider decision. But UWW chief Nenad Lalovic remained firm. "I have nothing against that (India's appeal) but I know outcome," Lalovic told reporters in Paris. "I don't see anything that can be done. It is competition's rules and I really don't think it is possible (to overturn decision)."

Lalovic emphasized international wrestling rule that mandates disqualification for any wrestler who fails weigh-in. "We have to respect rules. Rules are rules. I feel very sorry for her. She was overweight by very small margin. Weigh-in process is public. All athletes are there. It's impossible to let someone who doesn't pass weigh-in participate" he explained

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha described Vinesh's disqualification as "very shocking" and assured that team was providing Phogat with "all medical and emotional support."

Despite efforts of Vinesh's team through night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg limit. When asked if it was possible to award Vinesh silver medal as she had won all her bouts after passing the weigh-in on Tuesday to reach finals, Lalovic stated it was "impossible" due to rules.

"Impossible to give her the medal because she reached final. Because brackets are changing everything is changing. And anyway, rules are rules. Everybody who continues knows they have second weigh-in the next day" Lalovic reiterated.

Lalovic also dismissed any possibility of relaxation in Vinesh's case despite her being only 100 grams overweight. "If we allow this 100 grams there will be request for another 100 grams" he stated.