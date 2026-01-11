Fonseca's Australian Open Prep Hit by Back Injury, Withdraws from Adelaide

Adelaide: Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca on Saturday pulled out of a second tournament in a row with back pain, casting a shadow over his Australian Open build-up. The world number 29, who won titles in Basel and Buenos Aires last season, withdrew from the Adelaide International next week having also missed the Brisbane International.

The 19-year-old said: “It was difficult to make this decision. After some days of practice I was feeling better.

“But I can’t say I’m at 100 percent. I’m trying my best to recover. The Australian Open is the main goal.”

He added: “We did an MRI (scan) and the problem is nothing very serious. But we want to be 100 percent safe. We know it could have been worse.” Agencies

Also Read: Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha lead WTT Singapore Smash entry list