Football 4 Change in national final beats Lah Bet FC 6-5 at Assam Rifles Football Ground

SHILLONG: Football 4 Change were the stars on a rainy day as they beat Lah Bet FC 6-5 in penalty shootouts at the Assam Rifles Football Ground in the Shillong leg regional final of the Dream Sports Championship on Friday. The match ended 0-0 in regulation time as both teams battled in a closely fought contest. However Football 4 Change might have sealed the game in favour of them in 81st minute, but skipper Lunkhongam missed a penalty opportunity. In the end, his team went on to score six penalties in the shootout that eventually took his team to the National Final, which will be held in Mumbai.

