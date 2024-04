SHILLONG: On Day two of the Dream Sports Championship (DSA), the U-17 National Football Tournament, Shillong leg, Lah Bet FC registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Golden Lion FC. In the other game of the day Football 4 Change beat NRL Football Academy (NRLFA) 3-1.

